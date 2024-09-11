Her Husband Filed For Divorce, Slept With Another Woman While They Were Separated, And Now Wants To Get Back Together With Her

Back in college, this 26-year-old woman met her husband, who is the same age as her. In October of last year, they got married, and then they moved in with one another.

As this was all happening, her husband picked up a second job that spoke more to the career he really desired.

Given that he was working so much, her husband rarely was at home with her, and when he did have some time to hang out, he picked spending it with his friends over her.

“I had moved away from my family to be with him, so I was lonely and felt like I had to beg him to spend time with me,” she explained.

“I handled it b-a-d. My mental health was not great at that time. Admittedly, I took it to an ugly place because of how insecure I was.”

“He moved out in January 2024 and filed for divorce in February. Divorce was finalized in May.”

During their separation, she went to another state to spend time with her family. She also started school again in a new city, and she truly put the work into bettering herself.

Several weeks ago, she reached out to her husband to say sorry for the role she played in the demise of their marriage, and they surprisingly decided to reconcile after that conversation.

While she’s happy to give things with her husband a second chance, he admitted to her that he slept with a girl he was friends with multiple times while they were separated.

