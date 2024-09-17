Her Sister’s Husband Forces Her To Be Skinny, And She Finally Said Something About It In Front Of Their Family

When this woman was growing up, her little sister was either of average weight or on the chubby side. A couple of years ago, her sister tied the knot and then dropped an alarming amount of weight.

She and her family members didn’t see her sister in the months that followed the wedding, so when they finally saw how ridiculously skinny she became, they were alarmed.

She thought her sister had some kind of an eating disorder; that’s how drastic her weight loss was.

“My parents even asked her if she was unwell, and her husband was the one who brushed us all off and made a comment about how beautiful she looks,” she explained.

“Over the years, it’s become very obvious that her skinny body is her husband’s choice. She barely eats these days when, before, her appetite rivaled the men in the family.”

“I’ve noticed she eats less when her husband is here, which is directly because he shoots everyone down when we try to express any concern for her, even if it’s subtle.”

Yesterday, her cousin was fawning over her sister’s weight loss and raving about how amazing she is.

Her cousin complained about not having the same kind of devotion to losing weight. Her sister was pretty quiet as her cousin was talking, but her brother’s wife and the rest of her cousins were eager to agree.

They also were rolling out the flattery, but she found it worrisome that they were “romanticizing” her sister’s weight, as they were in the company of some family members who were in their young teens.

