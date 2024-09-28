He’s Canceling A Romantic Getaway With His Girlfriend Because She Invited A Coworker Along Without Even Asking Him First

This 27-year-old guy is currently in a relationship, and he and his girlfriend, who’s 26, have been planning to go on a romantic getaway to reconnect, relax, and spend some quality time together.

They’ve both been very overwhelmed at work lately, and he thought going away would give them a great opportunity to take a step back from all of the chaos.

“I’ve tried to make this as perfect a vacation for her as possible, even picking up extra shifts to cover the costs,” he explained.

But then, just a few days ago, his girlfriend threw a major wrench in their plans. She casually brought up how she was also going to bring one of her female coworkers on the trip as well.

To clarify, he knows his girlfriend’s coworker and thinks the woman is nice. However, they don’t have much in common, and having another person join is obviously going to change the “tone” of their getaway.

That’s why he was taken aback by the whole idea, especially since they’d never discussed inviting anyone else.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, believed the trip would be good for her coworker – who’d been having a tough time with her family.

“I can understand that. Of course, I’d like to accommodate her as much as possible,” he explained.

“But to me, it’s really weird that she didn’t tell me before just inviting her friend, as it’d mean we’d have to change some of our plans.”

