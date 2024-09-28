The 20/10 Organizing Method Will Save You Time And Stress, Keeping Your Home Clean On A Daily Basis

We’ve all heard of the “Sunday reset,” watching influencers with massive homes clean, organize, and prep their living spaces for the upcoming week.

But if we’re being honest, this isn’t the best technique for everybody. Think about it: by Tuesday or Wednesday, is your house already in disarray again, stacking up with unwashed dishes or baskets of unfolded laundry?

It might feel fine to put off these chores during the work week, pushing them back until your next Sunday reset. Yet, once the weekend rolls around again, you’ve only set yourself up for more overwhelm.

And quite frankly, it’s going to be a lot tougher to get everything done than if you’d just spread your chores out during the week.

Enter the 20/10 organizing method: my favorite way to avoid procrastination and easily incorporate cleaning into my daily routine.

The 20/10 Organizing Method

Author Rachel Hoffman first coined this term, which refers to a very manageable cleaning strategy.

Basically, you just have to set a timer for 20 minutes and get as much done as you can.

Of course, you aren’t going to be able to move mountains in only 20 minutes, but you can tackle the important stuff that makes your day-to-day life calmer and neater.

