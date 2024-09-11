He’s No Longer Funding His Brother’s Wedding After Finding Out His Ex-Girlfriend Who Cheated On Him Was Invited

This 28-year-old guy has a younger brother, who’s 25 years old and set to tie the knot very soon. But, while he was initially super happy for his brother, his feelings completely changed once he found out his ex-girlfriend was invited to the wedding.

He and his ex actually broke up over a year ago. However, their spit was not pretty whatsoever. That’s because she had cheated on him with his brother’s best friend.

“And it took me months to get over that betrayal,” he recalled.

So, after learning he’d have to see his ex at his brother’s nuptials, he was livid. He tried talking to his brother about this, too and even threatened not to attend if she was going to be there.

Well, rather than understanding where he was coming from, his brother just began acting defensive and accusing him of ruining his big day.

“My brother insisted he wanted her there because they’ve become friends since the breakup and that she’s ‘changed,'” he revealed.

He honestly didn’t care about that, though, and made it clear he wouldn’t show up if his ex-girlfriend was present. Plus, he claimed that he’d no longer be contributing money toward his brother’s wedding, either. Apparently, he’d previously agreed to cover some expenses prior to their argument over his ex.

Ever since he withdrew his financial support, his family has been freaking out on him. They keep calling him petty for not supporting his brother and believe that he’s ruining his brother’s wedding for “no reason.”

Some of his family members even stated that he needed to “suck it up” and attend for the sake of their family.

