His Girlfriend Dropped Out Of High School Even Though Her Parents Bribed Her With A New Car, So He’s Thinking Of Dumping Her

This 18-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is the same age as him, are both in their final year of high school.

Well, now his girlfriend isn’t because she just dropped out. She believes school is a waste of her time, which is why she stopped going.

“Her parents tried to encourage her to see it through, even trying to bribe her with a new car so she wouldn’t drop out, but she didn’t care,” he explained.

“She said she doesn’t like doing things she doesn’t want to do, so she won’t dedicate another year to school.”

His girlfriend does not have a job, and she claims she can’t even find a part-time position, so she remains unemployed.

So, with no school or work to dedicate her time to, his girlfriend pretty much just lounges around in a meaningless way.

Every single day, she sleeps in until 3 p.m., hangs out with him or her friends, and then goes to all the parties she can find so she can have a good time.

“I asked her what her plan is and what she wants to do with her life,” he added. “She said she doesn’t need to figure that out right now because she has a year of being 18 left in which it’s acceptable to not have a plan, and she will take it seriously in the summer once I’m done with high school and she can make a plan for herself which revolves around my plan and which university I go to.”

“Honestly, her carefree attitude to the direction her life is going is making me unattracted to her. I know that most kids my age are like this, and as she gets older, she will probably get it together and want better for herself, but I’m really struggling to even want to keep being in a relationship with her.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.