His Parents Declared Bankruptcy Twice And Expect Him To Bail Them Out Of Debt Since They Feel He Owes Them

When he was a kid, this 23-year-old man did not have a lot. He went to college while working several part-time internships and jobs and graduated with a job that paid him quite well.

He’s tried his best to save his money, make wise investments, and stay out of debt. He now has a retirement fund and money for a rainy day, too.

It’s a big accomplishment for him to be in this place financially, considering how his mom and dad are.

“But here’s the thing: my parents are a financial disaster,” he explained. “They’ve always lived beyond their means, racking up credit card debt, taking out loans they couldn’t afford, and making bad investments.”

“They’ve declared bankruptcy twice, and every time they get a fresh start, they go right back to their old habits. It’s like they never learn. Now, they’re drowning in debt again, and they’ve come to me for help.”

“They want me to co-sign on a loan to “consolidate their debts” and ask for money to cover their mortgage and car payments. The guilt trips are relentless—”We raised you, we sacrificed for you, and now it’s your turn to help us.” They’ve even played the “you owe us for all we did for you” card.”

Honestly, he has no interest in helping his parents out. They continuously make terrible choices, which they don’t learn from.

He knows it sounds well, kind of mean, but he’s sick of being their backup plan. He no longer wants to be an enabler since they never change their ways.

He’s simply unwilling to risk what he’s worked so hard to build in order to bail his mom and dad out. He’s told them he’s not signing anything and that he’s not forking any cash over to them.

