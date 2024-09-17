His Wife Cheated On Him, But He Still Wants To Save Their Marriage, So He’s Considering Making Her Choose Between Cutting Contact With The Other Guy Or Leaving Their Home

If you ever found out your spouse was cheating on you, would you walk right out the door and never look back? Or would you want to work things out together in hopes of saving your marriage?

This man recently found out his wife cheated on him, and right now, he’s in the latter boat.

For some context, his wife had gone on a trip out of state, and while she was away, she supposedly met a guy. Then, once she returned home, he noticed that she was acting really distant from him.

“And after a couple of days, she confessed about it and that they had kissed,” he recalled.

At the time, his wife also swore that she was finished talking to that other guy. Yet, just yesterday, her tune completely changed, and he was shocked.

She actually confronted him and asked if they could have an open marriage. This has left him struggling to figure out how to help their marriage survive.

He knows for sure that the guy his wife cheated on him with lives out of state.

“So I’m sure she would just be messaging him, but I really want to make us work for our four kids,” he explained.

That’s why he wound up saying no to opening up their relationship. He wanted him and his wife to get marriage help, and he believed a third person being involved would only make things more difficult.

