His Sister Keeps Running To Him For Financial Help, And He’s Starting To Feel Like His Generosity Is Being Taken For Granted

This guy is 40-years-old, and he’s been single for a long time now. So, he works hard to support himself.

His sister, on the other hand, is 35-years-old, married, and has two children. She also keeps asking him for financial help, and her increasing requests are starting to seriously overwhelm him.

For some context, his sister has apparently always been kind of careless when it comes to managing her money.

“And while I’ve tried to be supportive in the past, it feels like she’s constantly coming to me for help,” he detailed.

He has already lent her a hand on numerous occasions. For instance, he has footed the bill for her car repairs and covered some of her bills. Plus, just last year, he actually gave her cash to fund a family vacation.

“I don’t mind helping out occasionally,” he admitted, “But lately, it’s been non-stop.”

Last week, his sister came running to him for assistance again, too. Out of the blue, she called him in tears and began talking about how her husband had just lost his job.

Afterward, she proceeded to ask if he’d be able to cover her rent bill for this month.

At the time, he genuinely felt bad for his sister and agreed to pay for it. However, she then made a comment about how, if things didn’t get better, she and her husband might need even more financial help.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.