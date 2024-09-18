His Wife’s Threatening To File For Divorce Unless He Takes A Paternity Test To Prove He’s Not The Father Of Her Friend’s Baby

Five years ago, this 33-year-old man married his 31-year-old wife. They have no children, and all along, he’s been under the impression that their relationship is wonderful.

But then, his wife came out of left field with a crazy request that left him reeling while questioning everything.

His wife has a 30-year-old friend named Jas, with whom she hangs out with a couple of times every month.

Jas gave birth to her son recently, and then three weeks ago, his wife insisted that he take a paternity test to prove to her that he’s not the father of Jas’s baby.

He thought his wife was playing a prank on him, so he laughed out loud, thinking she would follow suit.

“But the seriousness in her eyes made my stomach drop,” he explained. “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

“I’ve never felt so disheartened and disrespected in my life. For context, I met Jas almost 1 year ago at a family gathering.”

“I’ve never been alone with her, never had any sort of relationship or inappropriate interaction with her. I don’t even know her that well, and the only resemblance I have with the kid is his nose, and my nose isn’t that uncommon.”

It’s never crossed his mind to cheat on his wife, and he doesn’t even so much as look at other girls.

