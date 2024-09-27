Kickstart Your Spring Garden By Planting These 5 Bulbs In The Fall

Now that the summer has faded away, you might think it’s time to pack up your gardening tools. But that’s simply not the case – as fall is actually the perfect time to plant bulbs that will burst into color in the spring.

Planting in autumn gives bulbs some time to settle and develop roots during the cooler months, rewarding you with a yard full of vibrant flowers as soon as spring rolls around.

So, if you want to transform your outdoor space with minimal effort, this is a great place to start. Here are some of our favorite fall bulbs to kickstart your garden for next year’s spring season.

Daffodils

Known for their bright yellow or white trumpet-shaped blooms, daffodils are true symbols of spring’s arrival. You should plant these bulbs in early to mid-fall, about two to four weeks before the first frost hits.

As for care, daffodils are quite low maintenance – thriving in well-drained soil and full sun to partial shade. Just be sure to plant the bulbs six inches deep with the pointy end facing up and water them thoroughly afterward.

Hyacinths

Hyacinths come in a variety of colors – such as purple, pink, blue, and white – and are beloved for their dense spikes of flowers. Plus, their sweet fragrance makes this flower ideal for planting near walkways or patios.

You can plant hyacinth bulbs in mid to late fall, about three to four inches deep. However, the ground should not be frozen yet, as they need a bit of warmth to start rooting.

