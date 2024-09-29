Laser Pointers Can Be Entertaining For Cats And Owners Alike, But You Have To Protect Your Feline’s Eyes And Be On The Lookout For Frustrated Behavior

If you have a cat, then you know how much these frisky felines love to chase anything from mechanical toys and ping-pong balls to laser pointers.

Laser pointers are popular among cat owners because they’re affordable, easy to use, and are a great source of entertainment.

They produce a lot of laughs, occupy the cats, and allow them to get in some exercise. This type of play provides several benefits, but there are concerns about the strong beam of light that lasers emit and how safe they are for cats to be around.

In general, lasers are safe for cats as long as the beam is not pointed directly into their eyes, which may lead to damage to the retinas.

It is recommended that you purchase a laser with a low-power output. That way, you can reduce the risk of injury while still letting your cat play with a bright light.

It’s important to protect your cat’s eyes from the little red light, but it’s also just as crucial to pay attention to their behavior when they’re subjected to a laser pointer.

Lasers can contribute to a cat’s mental stimulation and help keep them physically fit. However, feelings of frustration may arise during this type of play.

Cats are drawn to things that move. Lasers can zigzag all over the place, and the movement triggers their predatory drive and hunting instincts.

But since your cat can’t actually capture and kill the red dot, they can’t complete the predatory sequence and are left feeling unsatisfied.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.