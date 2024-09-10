Listening To Her Coworker Chew All Day Next To Her Is Making Her Lose Her Mind

This 38-year-old woman has a 41-year-old coworker named Ashley, and they have desks sitting right next to one another.

This arrangement has been going on for over five years, and they work in a hectic medical building. She and Ashley are part of a small group of people who have public-facing roles in the company.

They are in charge of doing various tasks such as data entry, answering phones, and assisting patients as well as medical professionals.

Unfortunately, Ashley has been admonished by their company’s management for a couple of things they have taken issue with.

Ashley will do things like step outside of her position and tell patients things she should not be discussing.

“One instance was making a very inappropriate comment to a patient regarding their personal life, and they filed a complaint,” she explained.

“She can also be very aggressive in her conversations with patients when she’s annoyed. The reprimands did nothing other than fuel her victim complex, and she proceeded to tell anyone who listened how it was all the patient’s fault, and she felt so attacked. All in all, she’s a very self-centered person and always the victim.”

Ashley also loves to complain about their coworkers too, and she’s quick to shush Ashley up whenever this occurs, so Ashley tends to be super defensive with her.

Also, whenever she has attempted to address a problem with Ashley in the past, Ashley will just act in a passive-aggressive way for years after the fact.

