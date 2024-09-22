Scientists Accidentally Discovered A Bat Species Living In Mexico Actually Has Feet That Glow

Most creatures that glow in the dark are usually from the ocean, such as jellyfish, sharks, worms, and sea stars. But there are some land animals that are capable of lighting up the night, too!

A team of scientists from the Institute of Ecology and Environmental Solutions in Environmental Sustainability in Mexico and the University of Texas at Austin has accidentally discovered that a species of bat living in Mexico has feet that glow.

It is the first time that photoluminescent structures have been found in live bats. In a new study, the research team detailed how they identified the unique feature and why it might have evolved in the bats.

Three years ago, two of the researchers were trying to capture Mexican free-tailed bats (Tadarida brasiliensis) near Mexico City. They used long strands of fine filaments as nets to catch multiple bats at once. Then, they transported the bats to another roost that was located roughly 19 miles north.

The goal of the project was to determine if the bats traveled back and forth between the two roosts. To track their movements, the researchers dusted the bats they caught with a special powder that could be seen under a UV light.

The powder didn’t work out, but during the process, the researchers noticed that the feet of the bats were glowing under the lamp. It turned out that the bats had photoluminescent bristles on their toes.

Previous research has shown that Mexican free-tailed bats have spoon-shaped bristles along the outer edges of their toes.

To this day, it is unclear why the spines exist. Now, another mystery surrounds them—their ability to glow. The spines reflect a blue-green color when under UV light. The researchers wanted to make sure that the photoluminescent feet were not a result of the powder or some other residue.

So, they tested 25 live bats from both roosts, as well as a female bat that was captured more than 400 miles to the north, and found the same phenomenon. The team also tested museum specimens, which lacked photoluminescence in the foot structures.

