His Girlfriend Called Him Lazy For Asking Her Best Friend For Proposal Ideas, But He Just Wanted To Make Sure His Girlfriend Liked How He Popped The Question

This guy has been dating his girlfriend for three years now, and over the course of their relationship, they’ve discussed the idea of getting married. They agreed that tying the knot was something they both wanted and were looking forward to getting engaged sometime within the next year.

So, he started thinking about how to pop the question, and he knew that his girlfriend would hate a public proposal. She’d much rather have a romantic moment with just the two of them.

However, aside from that, he had no clue what else his girlfriend envisioned.

“I know what she likes in general, but that doesn’t mean she’d want that incorporated into the proposal,” he said.

That’s why he decided to turn to his girlfriend’s best friend, asking her for some ideas. To be clear, he wasn’t expecting her friend to help him plan the entire proposal or even come up with a whole concept.

He only wanted to gather some information that could help inform his own planning process.

“And she gave me a few suggestions of things that my girlfriend has mentioned to her in the past,” he recalled.

While he and his girlfriend were at home relaxing a few nights ago, though, the whole thing came crumbling down.

Apparently, his girlfriend saw her best friend’s name pop up on his phone, and she got suspicious. She wanted to know why her friend was messaging him, and he tried to write it off – saying it was “nothing.”

