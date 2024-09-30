She Disappeared With Her Two Dogs, But While Their Leashes Were Discovered In The Woods, She And Her Dogs Still Haven’t Been Found

April 2, 2024, marked the last time 66-year-old Yvonne Mullican of Prescott Valley, Arizona, spoke with one of her daughters on the phone.

She was never heard from or seen again, and two days later, on April 4, her loved ones contacted the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Yvonne’s niece, Cassandra Mullican, has been searching for answers ever since.

“Part of the reason that I’m trying so hard, other than, of course, she’s family, to find her is that my father passed away a few years ago, and that was his last living sibling,” she said.

“I know my dad would be cutting down trees to find her; that’s who he was.”

Yvonne vanished with her two dogs and was reported missing by her daughter, who lives in another state and couldn’t get in touch with her.

At that point, authorities tried and failed to contact Yvonne on their own. Her information was also entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), and a BOLO was put out for her 2012 Kia Sorrento.

Yvonne’s car was discovered abandoned on May 1 at State Route 260 (milepost 249) and Forest Road 144, located over 50 miles away from her house.

The vehicle was in a remote region, and investigators suspect it may have remained there for about three weeks prior to being reported.

