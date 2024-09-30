His Wife Wants Him To Skip His Sister’s Wedding To Visit His Mother-In-Law’s Grave On The Anniversary Of Her Death Instead

This man is currently married, but about three years ago, he sadly lost his mother-in-law. So, on the anniversary of her death each year, he and his wife visit his mother-in-law’s grave.

“My wife was very close with her mother. She leaves flowers on the grave and sits on the bench for hours, and I do my best to provide support for her and just hold her,” he detailed.

But, this year, the death anniversary just so happens to be on his sister’s wedding day, and his wife actually wants him to skip the nuptials to visit the cemetery with her.

For a bit of background, his sister is set to tie the knot next month, and a while ago, he was asked to be her Man of Honor. He was also thrilled to accept the role despite it not being a huge shock.

“It didn’t really surprise me when she asked me to be her Man of Honor since we were always very close growing up, especially because our father was emotionally abusive. We are now no contact with our father,” he recalled.

Anyway, he was genuinely ecstatic that his sister was engaged and truly was looking forward to her big day. Well, that was until he received a “Save the Date” in the mail a few months ago and realized the nuptials were on the same day as his mother-in-law’s passing.

He knew his sister wouldn’t be able to move the entire event to a different date over this. After all, she’d already booked a super popular wedding venue, and the date she chose also held sentimental meaning in her own life.

He tried talking to his wife about it, too, and she wound up asking if he could skip his sister’s wedding to visit his mother-in-law’s grave with her instead.

He felt torn over what to do after that, and he confided in his sister – who was obviously upset. She really wanted him to be there when she walked down the aisle.

