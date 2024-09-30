She Finally Asked For Some Gas Money After Constantly Driving Her Friend Around, But Then She Got Accused Of Being Greedy And Cheap

Gas is a commodity that continues to burn a hole in many people’s wallets, making daily commutes to work and even leisurely trips to stores a pretty costly endeavor.

So, it can be beyond frustrating when someone tags along on your travels, treats you like a chauffeur, and never pitches in any money.

Isn’t it common courtesy to throw drivers at least a couple of dollars when they help you get around?

This 27-year-old woman thought so, especially because she currently owns an old truck that seriously guzzles gas.

“It’s not the prettiest thing on the road, but it gets me where I need to go,” she said.

She also has a 26-year-old best friend named Jenny, who does not own a car. That’s why, whenever they make plans together, she always acts as Jenny’s “personal Uber.”

“Normally, it’s no biggie,” she noted, “But gas prices are out of control right now.”

Plus, after she and Jenny recently went to a concert together, she was left with a sour taste in her mouth due to her friend’s unwillingness to chip in any funds for gas.

Apparently, the concert was 45 minutes away, and she obviously drove – given Jenny’s lack of a car. Before they left for the event, she also asked her friend to throw in $10 to buy gas, and Jenny supposedly acted like she was “asking for her firstborn.”

