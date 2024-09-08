She Has Never Felt So Ugly In Her Life After Looking At Her 1,000 Wedding Photos

When this woman was in her teen years, she had a difficult time accepting how she looked. To be fair, as the years have gone on, she has never grown into feeling secure about her appearance.

“I’ve never liked my face, and I’ve never been able to change it no matter how much weight I lose or how much I improve my makeup techniques. It’s my bone structure,” she explained.

When she hit her 20s, she pushed down her feelings on her looks and seemingly forgot about it all.

There are some things she does appreciate about herself, and she was able to focus on those things instead.

She’s hilarious, intelligent, fascinating, and in great shape. She’s a devoted friend and a wonderful sister.

Overall, she does like herself and feels comfortable in her own skin. On some days, she even comes across as absolutely confident.

“But I got married this past summer, and while I never dreamed of my own wedding nor cared if it was something as simple as a courthouse wedding, I still wanted to feel beautiful, just once,” she said.

“I spent so much money on a hair and makeup team, a photography team, and prep for my wedding. I did everything that I thought would help me improve my appearance.”

“On the day of my wedding, I didn’t feel too bad about how I looked in the mirror. But I got about 1,000 photos back today, and the way my face looks in 95% of them makes me sick to my stomach. I have never been more disgusted by my own face. And I’m not being my own worst critic.”

