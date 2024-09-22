She Kicked Her Sister Out After Learning Her Dad Isn’t Her Biological Father And Her Sister Kept The A Secret For Years

This 29-year-old woman and her little sister, who’s 24, have always had a complex relationship. Growing up, her sister was the “golden child,” while she had to work twice as hard to get any attention or recognition from their parents.

Despite that, she still let her sister temporarily move in with her a few months ago after encountering some financial struggles.

“We weren’t close, but that felt like the right thing to do,” she recalled.

But even though things started off fine, the whole arrangement fell apart just last week when her sister spilled a completely unexpected secret.

It all began when they were simply eating dinner, and, out of the blue, her sister claimed that their dad wasn’t really her biological father. Then, her sister told her that her mom had an affair with another man and, her entire life, she’d been “living a lie.”

“I felt like I had been hit by a truck, too shocked to speak or even react. My world came crashing down right in front of me,” she explained.

She immediately confronted her mom about this, too, and it turns out her sister was telling the truth. Yet, the worst part was when she learned her sister had known about this for over four years now and never mentioned a thing.

Instead, her sister chose to casually drop this bomb on her and pretend it wasn’t a massive deal. And she was even accused of overreacting when she got angry at both her sister and her mom.

“I had a full-blown identity crisis. I felt like I didn’t know who I was anymore,” she admitted.

