Her Boss Accused Her Of Sabotaging A Team-Building Exercise By Solving An Escape Room Too Quickly, Even Though He Was Taking Forever

This 29-year-old woman’s boss is a 42-year-old man, and recently, he decided to organize a team-building exercise for her department at work. He wound up settling on an escape room as the activity, and it was made mandatory for the whole staff.

One important trait to know about her is that she absolutely loves solving puzzles, especially escape rooms, as she’s completed around 20 of them already.

“The thing is, my boss is kind of the ‘control freak’ type who loves being the smartest person in the room,” she said.

So, from the beginning of this team-building exercise, her boss made it crystal clear that he was going to “lead” everyone – and that they all needed to follow his instructions.

She was fine with this, except for the fact that her boss was not very good at it. He would overthink every single clue and come up with ideas that got them no closer to solving the escape room.

“Meanwhile, I had already mentally solved half the puzzles but kept quiet because I didn’t want to be that person who takes over,” she recalled.

Well, around 15 minutes into the activity, it was obvious that all of her coworkers were becoming frustrated with her boss. They were just standing there while he struggled to figure out clues that she’d already decoded.

That’s why she decided to “casually” solve a couple of the puzzles and unlock one door while her boss was still rambling. He didn’t appreciate that, though.

“He immediately got annoyed and said I was ‘ruining the team experience’ and needed to ‘let others contribute,'” she explained.

