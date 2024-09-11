She Said Her Sister Deserved To Get Broken Up With After She Cheated On Her Long-Term Boyfriend, Who Treated Her So Well, Just Because She Was Bored

This woman has a 27-year-old sister named Anna, who was in a relationship with her 29-year-old boyfriend, Mark, for around three years. The pair shared a pet dog, lived together, and seemed like a perfect couple.

“Mark was a good guy – stable job, treated Anna really well, and was basically part of the family. I liked him, and even our parents adored him,” she said.

But, out of the blue a couple of months ago, her sister approached her and claimed to feel bored with Mark. Anna apparently thought that he was “too predictable” and expressed how she missed the excitement that came with dating.

She tried to tell her sister that was normal after being in a relationship for a while.

“And I suggested they plan something spontaneous or talk things through, but Anna seemed set on causing drama,” she recalled.

So, she soon found out that Anna had been secretly flirting with a 25-year-old guy named Ethan from her gym. When her sister came clean about that, Anna swore she was only having some “innocent fun” in order to spice things up.

She, on the other hand, believed her sister was taking a major risk – and she told Anna that, too. Regardless, her sister kept flirting with Ethan anyway, and eventually, it escalated into full-blown hookups.

Then, when Anna accidentally left her phone unlocked one day, her boyfriend Mark finally discovered the affair. Her sister’s texts with Ethan had been open on the device, and Mark saw everything.

As you can probably imagine, Mark was heartbroken, and he wound up quickly breaking up with Anna. Her sister was devastated as well, but she didn’t seem remorseful about hurting him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.