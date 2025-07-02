Her Husband Cheated While On A Bachelor Trip With His Friends

Bachelor or bachelorette trips are bound to get wild, but you have to trust that your partner will behave when out with their friends. After all, if you don’t have trust, how can you have a successful relationship?

This 29-year-old woman never had a reason to mistrust her 32-year-old husband, as he’s truly an incredible man.

She loves him to pieces, and her husband is her best friend in the entire world. He’s the kind of guy you don’t have to worry about; all he does is leave for work and come straight home.

Her husband hardly goes out with his friends, and they never fight about anything. They’ve been together for the last five years, and they got married two years ago.

Two months ago, her husband took a trip to the Dominican Republic for his friend’s bachelor party, and he was there for a week.

Several weeks after her husband got home from the trip, she received some messages from a random girl who appeared to have been in the Dominican Republic exactly when her husband was.

“She sent me a picture of him with a girl hugging him at a pool party and giving me a spiel that the picture is not to hurt me, but open up my eyes,” she explained.

“We got into an argument; I chose to believe that nothing happened, that they just danced. Stupid me. Yesterday, something in my gut told me I should go through his phone, that this was not the end of the story.”

“And I did. I found messages between him and his friend and my husband saying he had [slept] with this girl. Explicitly explaining what he did to this girl and the positions she was in.”

Her husband is continuing to deny that he cheated on her, even though she has proof that he did! She was smart enough to save copies of all the messages she got from the random girl and the ones she found on her husband’s phone, confirming what he did.

She can’t help but keep picturing her husband with this other girl he met while partying it up on the bachelor trip.

She feels broken and hurt, and she cannot quit sobbing about it.

What advice do you have for her?

