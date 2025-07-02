Her Husband Backed Out Of Having A Baby With Her And Said His Kids Should Make Her Feel Like A Mom, So She Wants A Divorce

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When she met her husband, this woman was 31, and she was honest with her husband about her desire to have kids and start a family of her own.

She has always wished to be a mom, and she always knew that if she could not naturally get pregnant, she would undergo fertility treatments.

She told her husband back then that she wanted him to honestly tell her if he was ready to have more children, and he said he was.

Her husband was a widower with two little kids, and she couldn’t help but fall in love with all of them. After she and her husband had their wedding, they started trying for a baby, but it wasn’t successful.

“We did the tests, and we were told there is a very high chance IUI would work for us. But now my husband has said he doesn’t want to spend the money on that, and he feels we should just be thankful for the two kids we have and call it a day,” she explained.

“When I told him my dealbreaker was still a dealbreaker, he asked me how. He said we have two kids, and why aren’t they enough? He said being biologically related to our kids shouldn’t be all that matters to me.”

She pointed out to her husband that she is a stepmom, not a real mom, and she desperately wants that for herself.

She reminded her husband of how she told him years ago that not getting to have kids was a dealbreaker for her, as it seems he forgot.

Her husband said that if she divorced him over this, she would wreck their family and hurt his kids, since they would feel like they’re not good enough for her.

He thinks she’s not being reasonable in wanting her own biological child.

“He told his family and they started asking me how I could still consider this a dealbreaker and being a true mom would mean I give up on my dream of bio kids and stand by my stepkids and be there even when they see me as not their mom knowing that it’s what truly makes me their mom,” she continued.

“They said only a monster could make kids lose two mothers. I have tried to find out why he doesn’t want to go through fertility treatments. I have the money. I saved before we met for stuff like this because I knew there was always a chance.”

“He tells me the money could be better spent on the family we have, and it feels wrong to him to try so hard when we already have two kids and he’s not willing to try and change his mind. Well, neither am I.”

She’s left wondering if it would make her a jerk to end her marriage over this.

What do you think?

