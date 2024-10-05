5 Pumpkin Carving Ideas That Go Beyond Your Typical Jack-O-Lantern

Pumpkin Carving Makes For A Great Date Night Idea

I love pumpkin carving so much, and it never gets old! It’s always fun to try to find more intriguing ideas that go beyond your typical jack-o-lantern.

Pumpkin carving also makes for an excellent, inexpensive date night idea! And, if you happen to like pumpkin seeds, Kelsey, who goes by @thekelsg on TikTok, has a great recipe for them.

Rinse and wash your pumpkin seeds after you scoop them out, then boil them in salted water for ten minutes. From there, drain them and dry them. Drizzle them in oil and add garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and Cajun seasoning. Throw them in the oven at 350 degrees for half an hour, then enjoy when cool.

Here Are 5 Of My Favorite Pumpkin Carving Ideas For You

So, here are 5 of my favorite pumpkin carving ideas for you, and the best part is these are all relatively easy for you to DIY. You don’t have to be a talented artist; I promise!

Starry Night

This pumpkin from Drew Scott, who goes by @lonefoxhome on TikTok, is the most elaborate one on our list, but don’t let that scare you!

Drew carves stars and moons out with an X-ACTO knife, then mixes black acrylic paint with some baking soda to paint his pumpkin with a ceramic finish. Paint your pumpkin, then grab pieces of cane webbing and cut pieces that you can place behind the bigger stars that you carve.

Drew then uses a fake tea light to illuminate it, and he also makes a white-painted version too!

Skeleton Jail

Kat, who uses @oursunnycasa on TikTok, makes her pumpkin into a skeleton jail! She cuts a cute star shape into the top of her pumpkin, carves it all out, then creates a big rectangle shape in the front of the pumpkin.

Taking wood food skewers, she then cuts them down to make them into the bars of the jail and places them within the rectangular hole.

She then adds skeleton decorations inside, along with a fake tea light.

Pumpkin House

Lauren, who makes content with her husband under the account @jeffandlaurenshow, is showing you how to make an adorable pumpkin house, and to start, you need a pumpkin with one side that’s smooth and flat.

Cut out a curved, rounded shape for the door, and be sure to save that piece you just took out. Then cut out a square to serve as your window and grab some sticks from your yard. Cut the sticks down to size and use two of them to place inside your window.

Clean up the piece you cut out for the door, slice it into three pieces, and use toothpicks to stack them into the shape of stairs. Place in front of your door. Next, place fake tea lights inside and a tiny pumpkin (draw a face on this little guy).

Cat Stencil

A woman who goes by @mommabear8341 on TikTok is showing you a really cool hack with metal pumpkin Halloween stencils.

Grab your favorite ones and with a rubber mallet, stamp them into the front of your pumpkin (do this after your clean your pumpkin out though).

She says it took her less than ten minutes to make this!

Disco Ball

Meagan, who uses @meaganfetchhappen on TikTok, made a very vibrant disco ball pumpkin. To start, cut dozens of little squares out of your pumpkin to resemble a disco ball.

When you’re finished cutting, coat your pumpkin in metallic glitter paint, toss in a fake tea light, and you’re done!