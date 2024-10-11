A Mule Deer In Idaho Was Found Blind And Malnourished Due To A Rare Case Of Plague, Marking The First Documented Instance In The State

A rare case of plague has been confirmed in Idaho, where a mule deer was found to be blind and malnourished.

The plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. Cases of plague occur naturally in parts of the western United States among wild rodents and other animals.

Previously, there have been five documented cases of plague in deer, and none of them were in Idaho.

The disease causes deer to develop lesions in the eyes, resulting in blindness. The condition has been referred to as ocular plague.

“Deer and other ruminants don’t appear to be particularly susceptible to plague, but in the few published cases, it has specifically been found in the eyes,” said Elis Fisk, a pathology resident at Washington State University.

“The disease doesn’t necessarily kill the deer on its own, but it causes blindness, likely making them vulnerable to predators and significantly reducing their chances of survival.”

For humans, exposure to plague can lead to serious illness and death if antibiotic treatment is not started early.

Wildlife officials recommend staying away from any animal that is blind or displaying strange behavior and reporting the location and species of animal to their state wildlife agency.

A member of the public reported the deer in Custer County. An officer from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game euthanized the animal.

