After Traveling To A Convention In Chicago, This College Student Vanished Without A Trace, And His Case Remains Unsolved Nearly 18 Years Later

In 2006, Jesse Ross was a 19-year-old sophomore attending the University of Missouri-Kansas City. While majoring in communications and minoring in politics, he was an active member of his school’s Spirit Committee, helping to organize different events on campus.

At the time, Jesse was also working an internship at a local Kansas City radio station known as 95.7 The Vibe. There, he was part of “Shorty and the Boys,” a morning show, and was nicknamed “Opie Cunningham.”

Yet, after going to Chicago, Illinois, to participate in a mock United Nations convention as one of 1,200 students in November of that year, Jesse mysteriously disappeared.

It all began on November 18, 2006, when he and 13 other students from his college traveled to Chicago for the four-day convention. The UN convention took place at the Sheraton Towers Hotel, located on North Water Street; meanwhile, Jesse stayed at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel.

Things were all fine at the convention until the very last evening. That night, November 21, Jesse went to a dance that was hosted by conference organizers. There was also a party in a Sheraton Tower Hotel room, where alcohol was reportedly served.

Jesse did not party all night, though. Rather, just before 12:30 a.m., there was a late-night emergency meeting for the mock UN’s Security Council, and Jesse left to join it.

He was later seen at about 2:30 a.m. in the hotel lobby. This marked the last sighting of Jesse.

No hotel surveillance footage caught Jesse exiting the hotel. However, a staff door located on the south side was able to be used by conference attendees and wasn’t covered by security cameras.

According to one of his friends, Ralph Parker, who was at the late-night meeting, Jesse had been drinking but didn’t seem intoxicated when he left. Ralph claimed Jesse headed out around 2:00 a.m., saying he needed a break.

