How An Exiled Prince Caused Filmmakers To Begin Including Disclaimers That Movies Are Works Of Fiction

Sometimes, the line between actual history and fictitious events gets a little blurry. That’s why basically every modern movie comes with a disclaimer that goes something along the lines of how it is a work of fiction and any similarities to real life or people are just a coincidence.

It offers viewers clarification and also guards against lawsuits. But what drove producers to start adding the legal statement to films?

It all started in 1933 when an exiled Russian prince sued MGM for inaccurately depicting the murder of Grigori Rasputin.

Prince Felix Yusupov was one of the individuals responsible for Rasputin’s assassination. Yusupov and several other Russian aristocrats were not happy about the influence that Rasputin seemed to have over the Czar, Nicholas II, and, particularly, his wife, the Czarina Alexandra. After all, Rasputin was just a lowly peasant who claimed to be a magical healer.

So, in December 1916, Yusupov invited Rasputin to his palace. He offered him cakes laced with cyanide and shot him.

Rasputin was still alive and was able to run out into the courtyard, where he was shot again. Then, he was bound and thrown into the icy Neva River. He finally died by drowning.

Instead of making Yusupov pay for his crimes, the Czar exiled the prince and his wife, Irina. They went to go live in Paris, but he became penniless after squandering his fortunes during bad business decisions.

In 1932, MGM released Rasputin and the Empress, based on the events of the murderous affair. Yusupov heard about the film but didn’t want audiences to link him to the movie’s version of events.

However, he couldn’t build much of a libel case since he had already bragged about killing Rasputin and even wrote a memoir about it.

