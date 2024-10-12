Buying A Secondhand Wedding Dress Saves You Money And Gives New Life To A Vintage Gown

When people look at their wedding budget during the planning process, they often reassess and skim for things to cut in order to save some money.

Certain couples might jump to downsizing their guest list, changing their food offerings, or making their pre-wedding celebrations, like bachelor and bachelorette parties, more low-key. These are totally fine choices, too, if that’s what you want to do.

However, it’s probably safe to say that many brides don’t consider wearing a secondhand gown despite there being plenty of upsides to this more unconventional idea.

In the United States, wedding gowns cost an average of between $1,800 and $2,400. But depending on the designer, fabric, embellishments, accessories, alterations, and even the season you decide to buy the dress in, the price tag can get hefty.

So, an obvious way to cut back on wedding spending is choosing a pre-loved wedding dress.

Aside from that, if you care about ethical fashion, there is no other option more sustainable than giving a second life to an old gown. Finally, this route can totally fulfill the tradition of adding “something old” to your bridal look.

But, while this all sounds great, I understand that finding a secondhand wedding dress can still be intimidating for brides-to-be. Here are all of our tips.

How To Buy A Preowned Wedding Dress

The first step might sound strange, but the best thing you can do is make an appointment at a traditional wedding dress shop first. The intention here isn’t to buy a gown, especially if you’re set on going the vintage route.

