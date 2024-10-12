Her Boyfriend Asked For A Break So He Could Sleep With Other Women Before Settling Down With Her, And She Broke Up With Him On The Spot

This 24-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who’s 26, have been together for around three years now. So, since their relationship looked to be getting serious, they’ve had a lot of discussions about their future and potentially settling down.

“Everything seemed to be going really well, or so I thought,” she said.

That’s because, out of nowhere, her boyfriend randomly claimed to have something on his mind and sparked a serious conversation with her.

He stated that he loved her and saw a future with her but revealed how he felt as though he hadn’t “experienced” enough in his life yet. Apparently, this was preventing him from fully committing.

So, her boyfriend actually wanted to take a break and travel to the Philippines to “have some experiences” prior to officially settling down with her. In her mind, this just means he wants to sleep with other women.

“He called it ‘getting it out of his system,'” she detailed.

She was completely taken aback by the idea, too. Her boyfriend, on the other hand, acted like it was completely normal. He supposedly wants to go on one “last adventure” before they live happily ever after together.

Then, after their break, he plans to come home more committed to their relationship and “sure” about their future.

“But I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” she admitted.

