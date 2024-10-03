He Completely Cut Off His Wife From Their Finances Because She Blew $1,176 Ordering Takeout On Delivery Apps In One Month

This 41-year-old guy is currently married, but his wife, who’s 39, has a “minor disability” and does not work.

According to him, it’s not like she cannot work whatsoever. She is just constantly complaining about being uncomfortable and exhausted.

“The discussion over her working basically ended five years ago, and I have completely given up on the prospect of her ever having a job again,” he said.

So, ever since, they have both been living entirely off of his salary because his wife apparently “doesn’t even come close” to qualifying for any disability pay.

He didn’t mind supporting them both either until his wife’s spending habits started to spiral out of control.

She specifically began wasting a ton of money on takeout, ordering food around twice a week. Eventually, this turned into three times a week, and now, she orders takeout almost every single day.

“This is all despite our fridge being stocked constantly. I do the shopping, and I make sure to even keep our freezer full of things she would only have to microwave,” he detailed.

Yet, just last month, his wife blew a total of $1,176 on only food delivery apps. There were numerous days that she even ordered food twice, and upon finding out, he was furious. They simply cannot afford that.

So, this past Friday, he decided to take some drastic measures. More specifically, he withdrew all the money from their savings account, paid off their credit card, and canceled it.

