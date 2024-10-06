He Hosted A Party With His Daughter On The Day His Divorce From His Cheating Ex-Wife Was Finalized, And She Was Furious 

After surviving a tumultuous divorce, many people choose to celebrate the closing of their last chapter and the beginning of a new one.

One of the more common ways to do this is by throwing a “divorce party,” which has become popularized in recent years. So, this man decided to do the same.

For some context, his divorce proceedings took nearly one full year before they were just finalized, and he was thrilled that the process was over.

“My ex-wife had cheated on me and had an emotional affair, and that was the reason for the divorce,” he recalled.

Sadly, he and his ex-wife also shared a daughter, who is 14-years-old and knows about everything that went down.

Regardless, on the day his divorce was made official, he hosted a party at his house. He invited a few of his friends, as well as his sister, and his daughter happened to be there, too.

The celebration included some good food, drinks, dancing, and a night of karaoke. The atmosphere was perfect, and his daughter seemed to be having a fun time.

“My sister also recommended we could burn the wedding photos I had and my wife’s gifts. And it was a great suggestion,” he explained.

“We even cooked s’mores over the fire.”

