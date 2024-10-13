He Just Found Out His Wife’s Pregnant With Twins And Had A Sour Reaction Since He’s So Overwhelmed, And She’s Been Upset Ever Since

This 37-year-old man and his wife, 35-year-old Julie, have two young sons together, who are 5 and 3-years-old.

They are solid in terms of finances right now, but both he and Julie have high-stress jobs. And given the fact that he works around 60 hours a week, he already felt spread too thin with just two kids.

He doesn’t want to miss his sons growing up by never being home. At the same time, it’s important to him that he can one day afford to send his sons to both private schools and colleges.

“I didn’t have much financial support growing up, and I didn’t want my kids to worry about money like I did. But Julie has always wanted three kids,” he explained.

He actually found out about this back in college when he and his wife first met. Julie is an only child, which is why she seems to like the idea of raising a big family.

So, around a year ago, Julie broached the topic of having a third baby. He wasn’t really on board and tried to convince her that two was the perfect number for their family.

Nonetheless, she was set on having three, and he’d already agreed to have that many children prior to tying the knot.

“And so I was ultimately willing to try for another after a lot of conversations. Julie, to her credit, left her job at a firm to do government work, which reduced her salary but gave her more time to be there for the kids,” he detailed.

Since then, his wife has also gotten pregnant, and she’s now three months along. That’s why they went to their very first doctor’s appointment yesterday, and it left them shell-shocked.

