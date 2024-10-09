He Told His Sister’s Fiancé She Can’t Physically Have Kids, So Her Engagement Is Off

Back in high school, this 26-year-old guy’s 29-year-old sister Emma was super sick. Emma had to make the difficult choice between passing away at a young age or never being able to physically have kids.

It was extremely hard for Emma to make that choice, and she doesn’t speak about it.

Six years ago, Emma started dating her fiancé Adam, and he’s a great man. His entire family adores Adam, and Adam proposed to Emma a year ago. Emma and Adam then set their wedding date for March.

“But here is the problem: Adam really wants children,” he explained. “He always plays around with our little cousins at family events and talks about what he wants to do and teach his future children.”

“We always thought that they were just going to be adopting, so we never brought it up. But since the engagement, I have noticed that he always talks about them as their children, as in biological.”

“I don’t know how to explain it, but it didn’t seem like they were going to adopt a child. After thinking about it for a while, I decided to talk with Emma about it. I asked her out and gently brought up the topic.”

Emma was mad at him for bringing up such a sensitive topic, but she reassured him that Adam doesn’t mind if they adopt kids.

Emma seemed believable, but he knew better. He knows his sister so well that he knew she wasn’t telling the truth because she failed to look him in the eyes.

One month after this conversation with Emma, he was at his mom and dad’s house for dinner, and Adam and Emma were there, too.

