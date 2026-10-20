This 29-year-old woman's 33-year-old sister-in-law is disabled. She has a chromosomal syndrome similar to Down syndrome, and she also has mental disabilities as well as physical health problems, such as ARFID and lupus.

Her sister-in-law managed to graduate with her GED from a special school; however, she couldn't keep a job. She then got married very young and gave birth.

Her sister-in-law's marriage has deteriorated, and while she's still with her husband, she and her son have mainly lived with her parents, not him.

When she met her own husband, her sister-in-law was really struggling, as she landed in a wheelchair following a botched surgery.

She ended up going on disability, was given a daytime caretaker, and completed enough physical therapy to manage to learn how to walk again.

"Quite recently, her husband, who I think is a real bum, got her pregnant despite this being a serious risk to her health," she explained.

"She was very sad she had to [terminate], and for the first time she explicitly said she wanted a divorce (although she seemingly seesaws on this). Current situation and why I'm concerned: my in-laws recently got my SIL to move back in with her husband."

"I kid you not, her husband has now 1) tried to convince her to get him to be her caretaker so he can collect the money (instead of her actual daytime carer), 2) tried to get her to sign papers making him her guardian (!!!), and 3) told her if she doesn't listen he won't support her medical bills."

Her sister-in-law has gotten wise to her husband and is aware of what he's trying to pull off. She is furious, and mainly her anger is being directed at her husband.

Her Disabled Sister-In-Law Is Being Taken Advantage Of By Her Husband, Who Even Got Her Pregnant Knowing It Jeopardized Her Health www.chipchick.com

She completely sees that her sister-in-law is high-needs and hard to care for. Her in-laws are poor and don't speak English well. But her husband is capable of helping her sister-in-law, yet he doesn't.

While they don't have enough money to invite her sister-in-law to move in with them or pay for her to get her own place, there is a lot more she thinks her husband could do to help her become socially and financially independent.

"I feel like my husband stresses out so much over how upsetting the situation is that he's paralyzed, and I don't know how to talk to him about that," she continued.

The first way she can help is by alerting adult protective services, because they should be able to intervene. It's so sad to me that her in-laws pushed her sister-in-law back onto her husband, who is hurting, not helping her.

Perhaps her husband can even look into becoming her sister-in-law's legal guardian to prevent her own husband from doing anything nefarious as they work to get her the support she desperately needs.

What advice do you have for her?

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