Her Best Friend’s Marrying A Guy Who’s Not Divorced Yet, And The Wedding’s In A Few Months

It definitely makes sense to officially file for divorce from one person before picking a wedding date with the new love of your life.

Now, this woman is set to be her best friend’s Maid of Honor, and even though the wedding is happening in a few months, she has not yet ordered her $200 dress.

Why? Apparently, the guy her best friend is marrying isn’t divorced from his first wife yet, so she doesn’t see how this wedding can actually happen.

Her best friend has been with this guy for four years, and they got engaged a year ago. The whole time her best friend has been with this guy, he’s been married.

“What’s even better (or worse actually) is he was still living with [his] 1st wife when he and [the] bride got together,” she explained.

“He told my friend [the bride] they were separated and sleeping apart, but it felt like a load of [junk]. Why he didn’t get divorced sooner is beyond me.”

“I always felt it was mad disrespectful for him to even ask her to marry him when he wasn’t even divorced/hadn’t even filed yet. Thankfully, he did file recently, but only because my friend put more pressure on him.”

With the wedding a handful of months away, she doesn’t believe the divorce is going to be completed before then.

Every single day, she checks the records in their county to see if the divorce has come through, but it hasn’t.

