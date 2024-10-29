His Fiancée Left Him At The Altar Five Years Ago, But She Just Showed Up On His Doorstep Trying To Talk To Him

Fourteen years ago, this 32-year-old man named Kris met a girl named Maya at a freshman party held at their college, Stanford.

They both are originally from Hungary, and he was excited to get to meet someone from his country.

Kris and Maya became fast friends, and they spent college breaks with one another, which resulted in their families becoming friends, too.

He developed feelings for Maya and gathered up the courage to ask her out on a date during their junior year. Six years of dating later, he got down on one knee to propose to Maya.

Maya said yes to him, and the wedding planning kicked off. They booked a venue for their ceremony and reception, and it was all seemingly going off without a hitch.

But as their wedding day approached, Maya appeared tense to Kris. He figured everyone gets cold feet before walking down the aisle, and he thought nothing more of Maya’s behavior.

“The day of the wedding came. We were in [the] chapel; all our families, friends from high school, Stanford days, work friends were there. I stood at the altar while waiting for Maya to walk down the aisle,” he explained.

“As [the] music stopped, there was still no sign of Maya or her father. Then, her mother and younger sister Angie rushed to the bridal room. I was starting to get worried, and then her father and mother approached me, hugged me, and apologized.”

“I was confused, so I decided to check the bridal room myself, and there it was: her wedding dress, and the engagement ring, and nothing else. I tried calling her, but no answer. I was blocked on Facebook, [and] Instagram.”

