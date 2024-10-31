Her Dad’s Mistress Is Now Living With Them Since Her Mom Won’t Move Out Or Divorce Him

This 16-year-old girl’s dad has a mistress, and he’s been with her for a while. Apparently, her dad was successful at hiding his mistress, and nobody knew about her.

Her mom and dad appeared to have a wonderful relationship. Her dad works hard as the breadwinner, and her mom has a job, too, because she’s passionate about her career and keeps busy to prevent being bored.

A month ago, someone found out about her dad’s affair and told her mom about it.

“There was no big scandal or anything like that; Mom was shocked but maintained her cool,” she explained.

“They had long talks about this, and Dad basically said he loves them both and can’t break up with either.”

Her mom told her dad that she has no desire to get a divorce and has no interest in finding a new home since she loves the one they have. Her mom was also worried about her and her brother having to bounce between two houses.

So her mom made it clear to her dad that he still needs to provide for them all, but romance-wise, they’re finished.

Her dad’s parents found out about his mistress and threatened to fire him from their family company if he doesn’t do as her mom says.

“Mom told him that they as a couple are done, so he’s free to bring him mistress in to cook, clean, iron, laundry, shop, in short, take care of him if he wants to, ’cause she won’t do that anymore,” she said.

