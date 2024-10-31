He’s Jealous His Ex-Wife Went On A Date Last Night, Because He’s Still In Love With Her

This 35-year-old man has a very intriguing situation with his 37-year-old ex-wife Gina, and they met in 2006 when he was a freshman in college.

As soon as he saw Gina, he was obsessed with her. Gina was drop-dead gorgeous, and he was a total nerd.

He didn’t think there was any way that Gina would ever pay him any attention since he was a skinny guy who loved Dungeons and Dragons.

“The fact that Gina even agreed to go out on a date with me was a miracle in and of itself (I’m pretty sure it was a pity date if I’m being completely honest, but back then, I didn’t care),” he explained.

“Well, after said pity date, she got pregnant with our son “Nate” (he was what Bob Ross would call a happy accident). After that, we just sort of stayed together. We got married in November of 2008, shortly after our daughter “Penny” was born.”

“A couple years later, I helped Gina open up her own cafe, which she owns to this day. I make good money as a software engineer, so I was more than happy to help her achieve her dreams.”

He works from home, so he stepped up to do most of their household chores and raise their kids. Meanwhile, Gina was busy in the cafe from Monday through Friday, never coming home before 6 p.m.

In 2019, he really struggled with alcohol, and he began fighting with Gina constantly. He resented that Gina was rarely home, and she was unhappy that he drank so much.

In 2020, they agreed to go their separate ways and get divorced. But then the pandemic hit, and they were stuck living together.

