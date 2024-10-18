Her Husband Had A Secret One-Night Stand Baby, And Now She’s Raising The Girl

A week ago, this 38-year-old woman’s life was turned completely over after her 42-year-old husband told her his biggest secret that he’s been keeping from her.

She’s been married to her husband for ten years, and they have two children together: a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

To her, their life was normal and full of joy. But one evening last week, her husband came home from work, obviously upset.

Her husband admitted to her that he had a one-night stand with a woman just before she met him. The woman her husband hooked up with gave birth to his child, and he’s been keeping this secret.

Her husband’s one-night stand baby is now a 12-year-old girl. Her mom passed away, leaving his daughter with nowhere to go.

“The kicker? He knew about the child the entire time but kept it a secret because “he didn’t want to lose me,” she explained.

“I was devastated but also completely numb. He showed me pictures and emails, proving that he’s been in touch with the child’s mother over the years, sending money and making sure they were okay—without telling me a thing. He’d never met the girl in person until her mother passed away.”

Her husband asked if his daughter could come to live with them permanently, considering she has no family members who can take her in.

She took a bit to reply to her husband, as she was so angry with him but felt terrible for his daughter’s loss at the same time.

