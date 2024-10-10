Her Husband Unexpectedly Filed For Divorce Since He Feels She Broke Their Vows Before The Wedding Happened

Five years ago, this woman got hitched to her husband, and she truly considered him to be her best friend.

But a year before their wedding, she made a major mistake with one of their male friends. While nothing physical went down between them, she blurred a few lines, and she acknowledged it too late.

She instantly told her husband and drew some boundary lines with their friend, who still ended up coming to their wedding as a guest. After that, she stopped speaking to their friend.

“I never hid anything/deleted messages, never sent/received any inappropriate photos, [and] there were some shared deep conversations (comparable to conversations I’d have with my close female friends),” she explained.

“Looking back, I probably did enjoy the attention and probably did like the mutual friend a little bit, but at the time, I just completely intended to be a good friend, and I enjoyed hanging out as a group.”

She was so happy with her husband that her intention was never to cheat. She knows that hardly makes up for her actions, but it’s the truth.

She figured this mistake of hers was firmly behind them, but her husband couldn’t get over it. Throughout their years of marriage, he carried around contempt and resentment, and he no longer trusted her.

He wouldn’t allow her to get close to any of her friends, and he would accuse her of cheating on him any time she did spend time with other people.

As for her husband, he stopped having friendships himself and became laser-focused on his career.

