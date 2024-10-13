Her Husband Wants To Cancel Their Wedding Since He Thinks It’s A Waste Of Money, But She Never Would Have Agreed To Elope With Him If She Knew He Felt This Way

In 2019, this 29-year-old woman got engaged to her husband, who is 28, and at the same time, she was pregnant with their firstborn.

They made a plan to get married in November of 2020 when their daughter was 11-months-old, but the pandemic forced them to cancel their wedding.

“We didn’t want to lose everything, and we had our heart set on that date, so we decided to elope, with only 4 guests, a celebrant and a photographer,” she explained.

“This was all discussed prior and was always going to be a placeholder for our real wedding. We re-booked our wedding 11 months later, and lo and behold, COVID restrictions shut down our town again.”

“Just terrible…luck, but life goes on. We had been holding off on trying to have a second baby for this wedding and it was becoming depressing, planning something that kept being canceled. So we decided to postpone again without another wedding date in mind and started trying for a baby right away.”

They went on to have a second baby, and in June of this year, they had their third baby. She felt like their dream of a family was completed with their latest addition, and she wanted to move ahead with finally having their wedding.

She told her husband about all of her plans and even asked his opinion on things. But they do pretty much have everything you need for a wedding, like her wedding dress, her accessories, and her husband’s suit. They also have all the suits for his groomsmen and dresses for her bridesmaids.

All of this has been stocked away in a closet, waiting for the day when she and her husband can walk down the aisle.

She began to get exhilarated with the wedding planning process and sent out save the dates. Their new wedding day will be in a little more than a year from now.

