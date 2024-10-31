Her Sister Doesn’t Want Her At Her Wedding Since She Won’t Let Her Have Her Wedding Dress To Repurpose

This 28-year-old woman just tied the knot last year in a small ceremony that she thought was beautiful. She and her husband worked together to plan their nuptials and spent months going over every little detail.

However, her favorite part was her wedding dress, and she saved up for years to afford it.

“It was my dream dress. It’s this beautiful lace, A-line gown with intricate beadwork and a long train,” she recalled.

“I felt like a princess and still get emotional just thinking about it.”

Well, now that her 26-year-old sister is engaged and set to get married in six months, her sister wants to “repurpose” her dress. And she’s completely against the idea.

The drama all began recently when her sister came over to chat about wedding plans and casually mentioned how she’d love to “borrow” the gown. Her sister thought it would be “cute” to repurpose it.

More specifically, her sister wanted to either shorten the skirt or dye it a different color in order to make it more “unique” to her ceremony.

“I was taken aback, and I told my sister I wasn’t comfortable with her altering my dress, especially since it has a lot of sentimental value to me,” she explained.

Her sister didn’t understand that and got all upset, claiming she was just trying to save some money for the event. So, when she refused to budge, she got accused of being selfish and not caring about her sister’s big day.

