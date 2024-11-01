He Finally Broke Up With His Girlfriend Of Four Years Because She Kept Assuming He’d Change His Mind About Having Kids, Even Though He Was Never Sold On The Idea

This 28-year-old man and his girlfriend, who’s 24, have been together for four years now. But, from the start of their relationship, he made it crystal clear that he wasn’t sold on the idea of having kids.

No, he wasn’t completely against the idea of starting a family. Yet, on the flip side, he had some strong doubts about becoming a father.

“I enjoy my current life and the freedom that comes with it. I’ve always been hesitant about changing that,” he reasoned.

Nonetheless, his girlfriend seemingly disregarded his feelings and believed he’d just come around one day.

She’d make remarks about their future that started with, “When we have kids…,” and he’d remind her that he wasn’t totally on board with being a parent. He never intended to mislead her, either. He genuinely didn’t know how he felt about having a family and wanted to figure his feelings out first.

“But it became clear she wasn’t really listening or just assumed I’d change my mind,” he recalled.

So, when his girlfriend recently claimed that she wanted to start planning for children soon, he knew he needed to be blunt. He flat-out told her that he didn’t want kids and never saw that shifting in the future.

“I wasn’t willing to sacrifice the life I have for children,” he admitted.

His girlfriend became really upset, too, and accused him of wasting her time. That’s why he ultimately decided it was best to call it quits and break up with her.

