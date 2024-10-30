Her Sister Eloped A Year Ago Without Even Telling Her, So She’s Not Lending Her Wedding Dress To Her Sister Now For A Formal Ceremony With Friends And Family

This 28-year-old woman tied the knot around three years ago, and she absolutely loved her wedding dress. She spent a lot of time and money ensuring her gown, which was custom-made, was perfect for her big day.

“It’s been sitting in my closet ever since, and I plan on keeping it as a keepsake for sentimental reasons,” she said.

So, now that her 25-year-old sister Emily wants to wear the dress for her own ceremony, she’s not on board.

That’s specifically because Emily actually eloped and already got married around one year ago. Yet, at the time, her sister told no one in her family.

“I only found out after through a social media post. It hurt that my sister hadn’t invited me or even told me about such a big event in her life,” she recalled.

Emily claimed the elopement was simply a last-minute decision and that she didn’t want to “make a fuss.” However, one year has passed since then, and her sister is currently planning a big, formal ceremony to celebrate with their friends and family.

This led her sister to ask about borrowing her wedding gown for the event. Emily pointed out how wearing the dress would both mean a lot to her and save her some money.

Quite frankly, though, she was shocked by her sister’s request.

“After not inviting me to her elopement and not even mentioning it until after the fact, I felt like this was a big ask,” she admitted.

