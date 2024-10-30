He Broke Up With His Girlfriend After Learning She’s Been Cheating, But She’s Making Him Feel Guilty For Calling It Quits

This man is 28-years-old, and he and his girlfriend, who’s 26, dated for nearly two years. He believed everything was going great in their relationship, too.

“We’ve had our ups and downs like any couple, but I always trusted her completely,” he said.

Well, that was until just last week when he made a heartbreaking discovery. He found out his girlfriend had been cheating on him for months with some random guy from her gym.

The worst part? His girlfriend didn’t even come clean about the affair. Instead, he had to learn about it through a mutual friend who saw his girlfriend with the guy.

“And at first, I didn’t want to believe it, but when I confronted her, she didn’t even deny it,” he revealed.

His girlfriend admitted to having feelings for the other guy and claimed it “just happened.” He immediately felt a mix of anger, shock, and hurt, and he didn’t hesitate to break up with her on the spot.

While many people would find that understandable, though, his girlfriend didn’t. She hasn’t stopped reaching out to him since their breakup and trying to make him feel guilty for calling it quits.

She’s accusing him of overreacting and swearing that she just made a “mistake.” His girlfriend thinks they should simply try to work things out in their relationship.

“She’s even telling some of our friends that I’m being too harsh by ending things so abruptly,” he added.

