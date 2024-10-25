Her Sister Posted On Facebook About How Her Fiancé Has No Backbone And She Deserves Better, So She’s Not Inviting Her Sister To Her Wedding

This 26-year-old woman and her fiancé, who’s 28, dated for four years before they recently got engaged. So, they’re currently in the midst of planning a small wedding with their closest friends and family.

But while her 30-year-old sister has supposedly always been “blunt,” one incident has pushed her not to invite her sister to her nuptials at all.

It all began a couple of months ago when her sister and her fiancé got into a heated argument during a family gathering. According to her, the topic of the debate was “trivial,” specifically about whether pineapple belongs on pizza.

“It escalated, and my sister ended up making rude comments about his character, calling him ‘weak’ and saying he wasn’t good enough for me,” she recalled.

She’d hoped the whole situation would just blow over. Yet, a few days later, she realized she was wrong.

That’s because her sister had the nerve to post on Facebook, writing about how she was tying the knot with “a man who has no backbone” and claiming she “deserved better.”

Her sister didn’t directly name her fiancé in the Facebook post, but since her sister was talking about her relationship, it was obvious who the “man” was.

This led some friends and family members to reach out and ask what the issue was, and she was humiliated.

She confronted her sister, too, but she never got an apology. Her sister just stated that she was simply being “honest.”

