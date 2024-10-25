He Screamed At His Wife After She Admitted She Doesn’t Want To Have A Child With Him Since She’s Worried They Will Be Special Needs

Three years ago, this 26-year-old man got married to his 25-year-old wife, Cora, and they have been together for a bit more than five years in total.

He and Cora have always pictured having a lot of children together in the near future. They’re still head over heels in love with one another, and he never thought a single thing could drive a wedge between them.

But lately, it feels to him like his world is crumbling beneath his feet. He has encountered struggles with his mental health over the years, mainly centered around socializing.

As a kid, he got bullied for being strange and not as intelligent as others. He didn’t get to attend therapy, as his parents thought it was for the weak.

“I finally decided to make the jump and go see a therapist. Recently, I was officially diagnosed with autism,” he explained.

“I had a huge mix of emotions. I was shocked, relieved, and insecure. I finally had some answers for why I felt so different growing up, but I also felt scared because I didn’t want people to look at or treat me differently.”

When he shared his diagnosis with Cora, she started to treat him differently. While she did her best to support him, he knew things were not quite right.

Cora wasn’t as chatty; she pulled back, and then she quit talking about having kids with him, which is something she was fixated on previously.

Cora would send him baby-themed content on social media and nonstop talk about their future family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.