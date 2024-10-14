His Ex-Girlfriend Spent $3,000 On His Credit Card And Says He Owes Her

Towards the end of 2023, this guy broke up with his girlfriend, as she was more of a partier than he was, and he felt their lifestyles didn’t mesh. It’s certainly hard to date someone who constantly wants to go out while you prefer to stay at home.

He makes way more money than his ex-girlfriend ever did, so he allowed her to live at his house rent-free, and she didn’t have to pay for anything else either.

Knowing that his ex was fully capable of squatting in his home, he offered to pay for a deposit on an apartment along with the first month of rent to get her out.

Since their split, he hasn’t spoken to her at all. But a week ago, he received a collection notice in his mail, which was strange.

He opened it up and realized it was attached to the credit card he had set aside for emergencies only.

That credit card had gotten maxed out, and after further investigation, he realized this happened back in March.

After some more poking around, he knew his ex had swiped his credit card and spent $3,000 on it.

“When I downloaded the statements, it’s all fast food, Victoria’s Secret, and grocery stores,” he explained.

“Also found the card was missing. I texted her asking about it, and she called me and said she did it because I left her with basically nothing, and she needed to get back on her feet.”

