She Just Found Out That The Guy She’s Been Dating For The Last Two Years Is Married, And He’s Been Seeing Her Since Before His Wedding

For the last two years, this woman has been dating a guy on and off after meeting him through a dating app.

The very first time she spoke to him, he came across as innocent and reserved, almost like he didn’t really know how to connect with women, and she fell for that.

She was instantly attracted to him, but he was all over the place emotionally, which kept her on her toes. She couldn’t quite work out if he was into her or not.

He did claim to love her, and he said a lot of other sweet things, but his actions didn’t quite back that all up.

“He would always meet me at night, never go for dinners; just maybe movies and ice cream dates,” she explained.

“Anyways, last night I went to his house for the first time. This morning, when I got home, for some reason, I just got this strong urge to search for him on Instagram (we did not even follow each other on Instagram for all this time we talked).”

In the past, when she tried to find him through Instagram, she never came up with anything. However, today, when she looked, she found him through his wife, and he was in her profile photo.

The photo was taken in a specific location he said he had visited previously, so she figured the woman he was in the photo with was his roommate or sister.

She kept scrolling through this woman’s photos and saw wedding photos dated December 2023, and the groom just so happened to be this guy she’s been dating.

